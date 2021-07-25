Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1,130.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,542 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.30% of Xencor worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Xencor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.