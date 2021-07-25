Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 33,733 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.