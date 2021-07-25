SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce $6.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.00 million. SRAX reported sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 494%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 106,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SRAX by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

