SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. 34,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. SSE has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $1.0679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

