STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

