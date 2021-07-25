STAG Industrial (STAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STAG Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

