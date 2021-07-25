State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 6,174 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $219.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $155.63 and a one year high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

