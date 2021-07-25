State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,299 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.66, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

