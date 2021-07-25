State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $21.33 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $207.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.73. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.