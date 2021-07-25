State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 178,437 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,437 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $46,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

