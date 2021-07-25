State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,067 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of Invesco worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.08. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

