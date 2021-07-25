State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 61,439 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,439 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in UBS Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

