Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce sales of $545.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $566.50 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $140,919.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $117.66. 42,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,374. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

