Stephens Raises MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Price Target to $26.00

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its price target upped by Stephens from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

MNSB opened at $24.17 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $181.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 35.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

