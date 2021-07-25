Stephens Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Equal Weight”

Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $190.47.
In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
