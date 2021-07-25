Stephens Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Equal Weight”

Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $190.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $742,140. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

