Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 23,275 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 103.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.01 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

