Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.10. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $72.74 and a 12-month high of $100.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

