Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,134 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $90.15 and a 52 week high of $105.13.

