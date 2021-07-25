Stifel Financial Corp Buys 666 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after buying an additional 239,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after buying an additional 705,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 109,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

KW opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

