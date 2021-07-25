Stifel Financial Corp Invests $501,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SIMO stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

