Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $484,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

