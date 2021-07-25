Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 3.88. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

