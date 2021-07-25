Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.66% of Stitch Fix worth $192,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $13,393,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,388.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

