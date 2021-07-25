STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.63 ($44.27).

EPA:STM opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.93.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

