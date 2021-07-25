Storj (STORJ) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $231.36 million and $25.33 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.62 or 0.00805431 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,585,966 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.