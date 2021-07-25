Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

