Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $152,726,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $189.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

