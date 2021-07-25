Sun Communities (SUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

