SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunPower is set to become the largest North American downstream DG solar pure play. The company added more than 12,000 customers during the first quarter, bringing its total customer base to 363,000, led by higher demand. Looking ahead, the company expects its new homes growth rate to exceed 40% over the next few years, considering its leading market share and strong backlog. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States have the potential to hurt SunPower’s growth trajectory. As the solar industry and many of its customers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, SunPower’s business activity and demand have also been negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of SPWR opened at $23.75 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SunPower by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.