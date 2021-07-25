SushiSwap Price Hits $8.17 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.17 or 0.00023534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $211.17 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.14 or 0.00818255 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 229,346,547 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

