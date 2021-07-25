Susquehanna Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $51.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

