Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Financial Analysis

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -85.39% -40.67% -33.15% Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sutro Biopharma and Molecular Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Molecular Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.13%. Molecular Partners has a consensus price target of $22.26, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Molecular Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molecular Partners is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Molecular Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 18.41 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -8.53 Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Molecular Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma. The company is also developing MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors; MP0310, which is in Phase I clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MPO317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor; and Peptide-MHC, a tumor-localized immune-cell agonist to attack tumors. It has strategic partnerships with Allergan, Inc. and Amgen SA; and collaboration with AGC Biologics to develop anti-COVID-19 DARPin program. Molecular Partners AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

