SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $637.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $570.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.86. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $217.23 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

