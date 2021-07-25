T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00.

Palomar stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

