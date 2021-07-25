T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $133.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.96.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

