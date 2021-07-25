Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $269.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Target have increased in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near-term. The likely pullback in demand for essentials due to lower at-home consumption and a drop in pantry-loading trends, may cast a pall in the forthcoming periods. The company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. In fact, during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Target experienced slower growth in Essentials and Food & Beverage categories. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining from efforts to boost omni-channel capabilities and product assortments. Such aspects aided its first-quarter results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The company has been strengthening its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Shares of Target stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.21. Target has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $261.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

