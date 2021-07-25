Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

