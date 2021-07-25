TD Securities Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$7.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.18.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.13 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

