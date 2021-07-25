Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 858,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

