Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 2,523,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,798. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

