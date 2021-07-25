Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61.
In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
