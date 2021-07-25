Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

