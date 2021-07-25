Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 197.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,155 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.26% of Tenneco worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,553,623 shares of company stock worth $19,176,431. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

