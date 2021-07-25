TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0469 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, TenX has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $154,067.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00805183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

