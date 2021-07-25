Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.