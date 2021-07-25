Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

