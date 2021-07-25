Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.85. 5,587,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

