The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

