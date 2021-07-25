The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-5.55 EPS.

BCO opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 113.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.