The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Shares of BKE stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44. The Buckle has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,540. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

