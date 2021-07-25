The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 209,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

